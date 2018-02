Feb 8 (Reuters) - MGI COUTIER SA:

* Q4 CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR ‍​260.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 244.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CURRENT OPERATIONAL RESULT FOR 2017 SHOULD BE EQUAL OR SLIGHTLY HIGHER IN VALUE THAN IN 2016‍​

* CONFIDENT OF DYNAMIC DEVELOPMENT IN SHORT AND MID TERM