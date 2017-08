July 27 (Reuters) - MGI DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY SA:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES € 26.5 MILLION, UP 14.2% COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* ANTICIPATING A SOLID GROWTH IN FIRST-HALF RESULTS

* CONFIRMS EUR 50 MILLION REVENUES TARGET TO BE MET THIS YEAR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)