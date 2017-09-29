FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MGM China files announcement with the HKSE disclosing updated expectations regarding opening date of MGM Cotai‍​
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 29, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-MGM China files announcement with the HKSE disclosing updated expectations regarding opening date of MGM Cotai‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mgm Resorts International

* MGM Resorts - on Sept 29, MGM China, unit of co, filed announcement with the HKSE disclosing updated expectations regarding opening date of MGM Cotai‍​

* MGM Resorts International - currently expects project to open on Jan 29, 2018 and total estimated project budget to be $3.4 billion

* MGM Resorts says MGM China currently anticipates any damage caused by Typhoon Hato will be substantially covered by insurance - SEC filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yNeBFI) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.