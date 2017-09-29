FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- MGM China Holdings updates on opening of MGM Cotai ​
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 29, 2017 / 11:35 AM / in 20 days

BRIEF- MGM China Holdings updates on opening of MGM Cotai ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - MGM China Holdings Ltd:

* ‍On august 23, 2017, typhoon Hato struck South China and severely battered Macau​

* Currently anticipates that any damage caused by typhoon Hato will be substantially covered by its insurance

* Overall budget of project is expected to increase from about HK$26 billion to approximately HK$27 billion

* MGM Cotai will be slightly delayed from previous expected opening in Q4 of 2017, and is now expected to open on January 29, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

