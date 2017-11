BRIEF-MGM Resorts International Q3 earnings per share $0.26

Nov 8 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International

* MGM Resorts International reports third quarter financial and operating results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 same store sales rose 2 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Casino revenue for Q3 of 2017 increased 32% compared to prior year quarter​

* Qtrly ‍REVPAR growth of 4.2% over prior year quarter at company’s Las Vegas Strip resorts​

* Qtrly MGM China​ ‍net revenues of $471 million, a 6% decrease

* Qtrly ‍domestic resorts rooms revenue increased 7% compared to prior year quarter​

* Qtrly revenue $2.83 billion versus $2.52 bln‍​ (excluding promotional allowances)

* Qtrly revenue $2.83 billion versus $2.52 bln‍​ (excluding promotional allowances)