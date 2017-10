Oct 12 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International

* MGM Resorts International recommends rejection of mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation‍​

* MGM Resorts-got notice of unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by TRC Capital Corporation to purchase up to 3 million shares of co at $29.50/share in cash‍​

* MGM Resorts - TRC capital offer is for approximately 0.52 percent of co's outstanding common stock