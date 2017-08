July 14 (Reuters) - MGM Wireless Ltd-

* Sees ‍fy17 preliminary accounts consistent with may 2017 guidance​

* "Sales revenue for twelve months to 30 june of $2.60 million is indicated, 3% higher than 2016 sales revenue of $2.51 million"

* "preliminary accounts indicate a breakeven net profit, consistent with guidance provided on may 31"