FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MGP Ingredients Q3 earnings per share $0.82
Sections
Featured
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
politics
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
uk
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
israel
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 2, 2017 / 12:14 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-MGP Ingredients Q3 earnings per share $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mgp Ingredients Inc

* Mgp ingredients reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.82

* Q3 sales $86.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $83.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mgp ingredients inc - ‍reconfirming previous guidance, operating income is expected to grow between 10% and 15% annually from 2016 through 2018​

* Mgp ingredients inc - ‍2017 gross margins are expected to continue to grow versus 2016​

* Mgp ingredients inc - ‍moderate growth is expected in net sales in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.