3 days ago
BRIEF-MGP Ingredients reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-MGP Ingredients reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - MGP Ingredients Inc:

* MGP Ingredients reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $85.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $84.4 million

* MGP Ingredients Inc says ‍reconfirming previous guidance, operating income is expected to grow between 10pct and 15pct annually from 2016 through 2018​

* MGP Ingredients Inc says ‍2017 gross margins are expected to continue to grow versus 2016​

* MGP Ingredients Inc says ‍moderate growth is expected in net sales in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

