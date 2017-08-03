BRIEF-MGP Ingredients reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37

Aug 3 (Reuters) - MGP Ingredients Inc:

* MGP Ingredients reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $85.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $84.4 million

* MGP Ingredients Inc says ‍reconfirming previous guidance, operating income is expected to grow between 10pct and 15pct annually from 2016 through 2018​

* MGP Ingredients Inc says ‍2017 gross margins are expected to continue to grow versus 2016​

* MGP Ingredients Inc says ‍moderate growth is expected in net sales in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: