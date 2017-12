Dec 28 (Reuters) - MGP Ingredients Inc:

* MGP INGREDIENTS SAYS IS ASSESSING IMPACT OF U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT TAX REFORM LEGISLATION ON BUSINESS AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* SAYS PRESENTLY EXPECTS ACT TO HAVE POSITIVE EFFECT ON EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR 2017 COMPARED TO FORECAST