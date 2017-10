Oct 16(Reuters) - Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining Co Ltd :

* Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise 75-100 percent y/y, or to be 281.6 million yuan to 321.9 million yuan, from 160.9 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4DyrjD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)