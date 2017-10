Oct 16 (Reuters) - MIC AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: MIC AG: SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE FOR CASH CAPITAL ENABLES ACCESS TO FURTHER GROWTH AREAS IN THE BLOCKCHAIN AND FINTECH SECTORS

* ‍ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARES WAS SET AT EUR 1.01 PER NEW SHARE​

* ‍EXPECTS AN INFLOW OF FUNDS OF EUR 1.01 MILLION FROM CAPITAL INCREASE​