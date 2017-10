Oct 19 (Reuters) - MIC AG

* TO CONVERT LOANS ISSUED TO SUBSIDIARIES INTO EQUITY OF RESPECTIVE COMPANIES

* ISSUE PRICE OF THE NEW SHARES ISSUED BY COMPANIES WILL AMOUNT TO AT LEAST EUR 1.00

* IN TOTAL, ABOUT EUR 11.40 BILLION LOAN RECEIVABLES TO BE CONVERTED INTO EQUITY OF SUBSIDIARIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)