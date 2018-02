Feb 13 (Reuters) - ‍Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Minnesota:

* MICHAEL GUYETTE ANNOUNCES DECISION TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA

* ‍BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA SAYS BOARD HAS NAMED KATHLEEN BLATZ, A CURRENT BLUE CROSS BOARD MEMBER, TO SERVE AS INTERIM CEO​

* ‍BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA SAYS GUYETTE WILL JOIN VSP GLOBAL AS CEO​ Source text for Eikon: