BRIEF-Michael Hill International Announces Outcome Of Review Of Emma & Roe Store Footprint

March 6 (Reuters) - Michael Hill International Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND

* TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018‍​

* EMMA & ROE EMPLOYEES TO BE REDEPLOYED TO MICHAEL HILL STORES WHERE CIRCUMSTANCES ALLOW

* TOTAL ONE-OFF CASH COSTS OF EXITING 24 EMMA & ROE STORES CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TO BETWEEN NZ$5.8 MILLION & NZ$7.9 MILLION