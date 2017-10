Oct 9 (Reuters) - Michael Hill International Ltd:

* Qtrly total same stores revenue $122.7 million, up 3.5% ‍​

* Group increased revenue 7.8% for 3 months to Sept. 30 2017, with same store sales growth of 3.5% over the same period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)