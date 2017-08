July 25 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings

* Michael Kors Holdings- ‍in case of lapse of deal, co agreed to pay break fee to Jimmy Choo of £17.92 million in certain specified circumstances- SEC filing​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍Jimmy Choo has agreed to pay an inducement fee to company of £8.96 million if an inducement payment event occurs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: