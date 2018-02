Feb 8 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd:

* MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD - FILES FOR NT10-Q; SAYS TO POSTPONE FILING OF QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR DEC. 30, 2017 END BEYOND FEB. 8, 2018

* MICHAEL KORS- FILING FOR ADDITIONAL TIME TO FINALIZE 10-Q DUE TO PROCESSES RELATED TO INCORPORATING JIMMY CHOO INTO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FIRST TIME