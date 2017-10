BRIEF-MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd:

* MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* ‍NOTES WILL BE ISSUED TO FINANCE, IN PART, CO‘S PENDING ACQUISITION OF JIMMY CHOO PLC

* ‍PROCEEDS OF NOTES WILL BE HELD IN ESCROW UNTIL IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION​

* ‍MICHAEL KORS (USA) INC, A UNIT OF CO, INTENDS TO COMMENCE AN OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES​

* ‍NOTES WILL BE SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AND WILL BE GUARANTEED BY COMPANY​