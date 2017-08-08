FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-Michael Kors reports Q1 earnings per share $0.80
August 8, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Michael Kors reports Q1 earnings per share $0.80

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd

* Michael Kors Holdings Limited announces first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd qtrly total revenue decreased 3.6% to $952.4 million from $987.9 million in q1 of fiscal 2017

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍raises full year outlook​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍for Q2 of fiscal 2018, company expects total revenue to be between $1.035 billion and $1.055 billion​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd qtrly retail net sales increased 10.1% to $619.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.80

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍for fiscal 2018, company expects total revenue to be approximately $4.275 billion​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $918.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍expects q2 operating margin to be about 14.3%; q2 earnings per share expected to be in range of $0.80 to $0.84​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍ for fiscal 2018, diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $3.62 to $3.72​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.54, revenue view $4.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍fy outlook does not include any expectations related to jimmy choo as transaction has not yet been completed​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍for Q2 of fiscal 2018, diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.80 to $0.84​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

