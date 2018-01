BRIEF-‍Michelin, Sumitomo to combine North American replacement tire distribution in 50-50 joint venture​

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Michelin:

* ‍MICHELIN NORTH AMERICA INC. (MNAI) AND SUMITOMO CORPORATION OF AMERICAS (SCOA) TO COMBINE THEIR RESPECTIVE NORTH AMERICAN REPLACEMENT TIRE DISTRIBUTION AND RELATED SERVICE OPERATIONS IN A 50-50 JOINT VENTURE​

* ‍MICHELIN AND SUMITOMO CORPORATION TO CREATE SECOND-LARGEST PLAYER IN THE WHOLESALE TIRE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

* BASED UPON THE ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EACH BUSINESS ($160M FOR TCI WHOLESALE AND $1,520M FOR TBC), MICHELIN WOULD CONTRIBUTE A CASH PAYMENT OF $630 MILLION TO SCOA AND TCI WHOLESALE TO EQUALIZE OWNERSHIP IN THE JV. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ingrid Melander)