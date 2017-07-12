FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
BRIEF-Micro Focus Intl full-year core earnings rise 4.2 pct
July 12, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Micro Focus Intl full-year core earnings rise 4.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International Plc

* Fy pretax profit 196.3 million usd versus 195.4 million usd year ago

* Fy operating profit 293.4 million usd versus 294.9 million usd year ago

* Fy adjusted underlying ebitda rose 4.2 percent to 640.9 million usd

* Total dividend up 32.1 percent to 0.8806 usdper share

* As promised, immediately prior to completion of hpe software transaction, we will declare a return of value of $500m, approximately $2.17 per share, to our existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

