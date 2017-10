Aug 14 (Reuters) - Microbix Biosystems Inc

* Microbix reports record third quarter & nine month sales

* Q3 revenue rose 23 percent to C$2.773 million

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.002​

* Microbix Biosystems - ‍ongoing litigation between major participants in animal genetics industry slowed progress of partnering discussions relating to asset​