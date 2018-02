BRIEF-Microchip Technology Announces Q3 GAAP Loss Per Share $1.07 From Continuing Operations

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc:

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES NET SALES AND RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.36 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.07 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 SALES ROSE 19.2 PERCENT TO $994.2 MILLION

* MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY- QTRLY RESULTS IMPACTED BY ONE-TIME TAX EXPENSE OF $439.8 MILLION RELATED TO TAX ACT

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ALL OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $200 MILLION AND $210 MILLION​

* SEES Q4 FISCAL 2018 NET SALES OF ‍$964.4 MILLION TO $1,004.1 MILLION​

* SEES Q4 FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS OF $0.72 TO $0.80

* SEES Q4 FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP EPS OF $1.30 TO $1.39