Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vodafone India:

* Micromax and Vodafone launch 4G smartphone for 999 rupees‍​‍​ Source text - Mumbai, October 24, 2017- Vodafone, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers and Micromax, the foremost Indian mobile brand, today announced the launch of India’s lowest priced 4G Smartphone with Vodafone SuperNet 4G connection for just Rs.999/.

