Oct 10 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc

* Micron launches $1 billion offering of common stock

* Micron Technology - ‍also expects to grant underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to about $150 million of additional shares at public offering price​

* Micron-‍expects to use about $476 million of proceeds from stock offering to redeem about $438 million of 7.500% senior secured notes due 2023​‍​