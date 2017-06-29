FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Micron Technology Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.62
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 29, 2017 / 8:04 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Micron Technology Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc:

* Micron Technology Inc reports results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.40

* Q3 revenue $5.57 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.41 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.62

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.62

* Micron Technology - overall consolidated gross margin for q3 of fiscal 2017 was approximately 10 percentage points higher compared to previous quarter

* Micron Technology Inc qtrly diluted gaap earnings per share $1.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.