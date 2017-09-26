FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Micron Technology Q4 adj shr $2.02
September 26, 2017 / 8:52 PM / in 23 days

BRIEF-Micron Technology Q4 adj shr $2.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc:

* Micron Technology Inc reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $2.02

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.99

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $6.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.96 billion

* Says “‍expect healthy industry fundamentals to continue into 2018”​

* Says ‍overall consolidated gross margin of 50.7 percent for Q4 of 2017 was higher compared to 46.9 percent in Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

