BRIEF-Micron Technology Q4 earnings per share $1.99

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc

* Micron Technology, Inc., reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.96

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.99

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $6.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.96 billion

* Micron Technology Inc - “‍expect healthy industry fundamentals to continue into 2018”​

* Micron Technology Inc - ‍overall consolidated gross margin of 50.7 percent for Q4 of 2017 was higher compared to 46.9 percent in Q3​