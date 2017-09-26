FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Micron Technology Q4 earnings per share $1.99
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 26, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Micron Technology Q4 earnings per share $1.99

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc

* Micron Technology, Inc., reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.96

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.99

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $6.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.96 billion

* Micron Technology Inc - “‍expect healthy industry fundamentals to continue into 2018”​

* Micron Technology Inc - ‍overall consolidated gross margin of 50.7 percent for Q4 of 2017 was higher compared to 46.9 percent in Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.