Dec 19 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc:

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $6.80-$7.20 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 GROSS MARGIN IN RANGE 54 PERCENT - 58 PERCENT - SEC FILING

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EPS OF $2.51-$2.65

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.03, REVENUE VIEW $6.19 BILLION - THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S