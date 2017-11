BRIEF-Microsemi Corp Entered Into Amendment No. 4 To Its Existing Credit Agreement​

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Microsemi Corp:

* MICROSEMI CORP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JANUARY 15, 2016​

* MICROSEMI SAYS ‍AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW PRICING TERMS FOR $794.7 MILLION OF TERM B LOANS OUTSTANDING UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* MICROSEMI CORP - ‍REPRICED TERM B LOANS MATURE JANUARY 15, 2023​

* MICROSEMI CORP - ‍REPRICED TERM B LOANS BEAR INTEREST AT MICROSEMI'S OPTION AT BASE RATE OR LIBOR, PLUS A MARGIN​