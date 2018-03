March 2 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc:

* MICROSEMI CORP - IN TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, MICROSEMI MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY MICROCHIP FEE OF $290 MILLION - SEC FILING

* MICROSEMI - AGREEMENT REQUIRES CO TO REIMBURSE MICROCHIP FOR UP TO $35 MILLION OF EXPENSES INCURRED RELATED TO DEAL IF STOCKHOLDERS DO NOT APPROVE DEAL