BRIEF-Microsoft announces quarterly dividend and changes to its board of directors

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft announces quarterly dividend and changes to its board of directors

* Increases quarterly dividend by 7.6 percent to $0.42 per share

* Microsoft - ‍announced appointment of Hugh Johnston, vice chairman and chief financial officer of Pepsico, to its board of directors​

* Microsoft - ‍G. Mason Morfit, president and chief investment officer of ValueAct Capital, will not seek re-election to board​

* Microsoft - ‍adding Johnston increases Microsoft's board to 13 members​