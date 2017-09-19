BRIEF-Microsoft announces quarterly dividend and changes to its board of directors

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp
* Microsoft announces quarterly dividend and changes to its board of directors
* Increases quarterly dividend by 7.6 percent to $0.42 per share
* Microsoft - announced appointment of Hugh Johnston, vice chairman and chief financial officer of Pepsico, to its board of directors
* Microsoft - G. Mason Morfit, president and chief investment officer of ValueAct Capital, will not seek re-election to board
* Microsoft - adding Johnston increases Microsoft's board to 13 members