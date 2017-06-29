FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Microsoft Israel Research and Development signs deal with Cloudyn Software
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 6:25 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Microsoft Israel Research and Development signs deal with Cloudyn Software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Elron Electronic Industries Ltd :

* Microsoft Israel Research and Development Ltd, signed definitive agreement with Cloudyn Software Ltd and shareholders

* Agreement for acquisition of outstanding share capital of Cloudyn, of which about 34% , is held by Elron's 50.1% unit

* Out of transaction consideration, RDC-Rafael Development Corp will receive an amount of about $17 million - SEC filing

* Elron expects to record gain with respect to deal estimated at this stage at approximately $6 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2slZvYb) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.