BRIEF-Microvision says terminating at-the-market facility

June 13 (Reuters) - Microvision Inc:

* Microvision says is terminating an at- market facility it has in place with IFS Securities Inc

* Microvision - pursuant to terms of sales agreement, termination of sales agreement will be effective on june 17, 2017