2 months ago
BRIEF-Microvision says terminating at-the-market facility
June 13, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Microvision says terminating at-the-market facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Microvision Inc:

* Microvision terminating at-the-market facility

* Microvision Inc - as a result of termination of sales agreement, there will be no further sales of common stock thereunder

* Microvision says is terminating an at- market facility it has in place with IFS Securities Inc

* Microvision - sales agreement is terminable without penalty at Microvision's election

* Microvision - pursuant to terms of sales agreement, termination of sales agreement will be effective on june 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

