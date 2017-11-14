BRIEF-Mid-Con energy partners posts Q3 loss of $0.29 per share

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mid-con Energy Partners Lp

* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP announces third quarter 2017 results and $25 million divestiture of southern Oklahoma assets

* Q3 loss per share $0.29

* Qtrly ‍production averaged 3,500 BOE/D, a decrease of 1.7% sequentially and a decrease of 11.5% year-over-year​

* For Q3 of 2017, recorded approximately $4.9 million of non-cash impairment expense related to one of Permian projects​

* Sees ‍fy2017 net production 3,500 BOE/D to 3,600 BOE/D​

* Estimated capital expenditures for FY 2017 $10 million​

* Qtrly ‍total revenues $11.2 million versus $14.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)