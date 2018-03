BRIEF-Mid Europa Buys Majority Stake In Medigroup From Blue Sea Capital

March 5 (Reuters) -

* PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM MID EUROPA SAYS ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN MEDIGROUP FROM BLUE SEA CAPITAL; TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

* BLUE SEA CAPITAL, WILL RETAIN A 45 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY. THE TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY COMPETITION CLEARANCE AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 2018.

* MEDIGROUP IS THE LEADING PRIVATE HEALTHCARE PROVIDER IN SERBIA WITH 13 FACILITIES ACROSS KEY CITIES, PROVIDING INPATIENT, OUTPATIENT, LAB, IVF, OPHTHALMOLOGY AND COSMETOLOGY SERVICES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)