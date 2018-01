BRIEF-Mid Penn Bancorp And First Priority Financial To Merge

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Mid Penn Bancorp Inc:

* MID PENN BANCORP, INC. AND FIRST PRIORITY FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO MERGE

* MID PENN BANCORP, INC. AND FIRST PRIORITY FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO MERGE

* MID PENN BANCORP INC - MID PENN WILL ACQUIRE FIRST PRIORITY IN AN ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $82 MILLION

* MID PENN BANCORP - ‍TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WITH A TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EARN BACK IN UNDER 3 YEARS​

* MID PENN- UNDER TERMS FIRST PRIORITY COMMON STOCK SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE 0.3481 SHARES OF CO FOR EACH SHARE OF FIRST PRIORITY COMMON STOCK THEY OWN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: