Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mid Penn Bancorp Inc:

* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.53 for quarter ended September 30, 2017​ - SEC filing

* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.58

* Says Qtrly net interest income was $9.5 million, an increase of 9 percent from September 30, 2016