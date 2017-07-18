BRIEF-Midatech Pharma provides trading update and notice of results

July 18 (Reuters) - Midatech Pharma Plc:

* Midatech Pharma Plc: trading update and notice of results

* Midatech Pharma Plc - expects total gross revenues of approximately £5.2 million, a 37 pct increase from £3.8 million recorded in six months to June 2016

* Midatech Pharma - company remains on-track to deliver market expectations for full year 2017

* Midatech Pharma - anticipate similar revenue growth for H2 2017 compared to first half of year

* Midatech Pharma - sales for second half of 2016 represented 59 pct of full year gross revenues and board anticipates a similar split in 2017