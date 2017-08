Aug 10 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp

* Midland Exploration Inc - ‍Midland and Altius identify a new zinc-bearing belt in James Bay Area and discover a new zinc showing up to 7.53 pct zn​

* Midland Exploration - co and Altius have jointly acquired 538 new claims ("Shire" project) covering more than 60 kilometers of favorable stratigraphy​