Oct 26 (Reuters) - Midland States Bancorp Inc

* Midland States Bancorp Inc announces change in chief financial officer

* Midland States Bancorp Inc says ‍Kevin Thompson, chief financial officer, resigned for personal reasons from company​

* Midland States Bancorp says ‍Jeffrey Ludwig, EVP, will serve as CFO while company conducts executive search for thompson’s replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: