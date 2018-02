Feb 9 (Reuters) - Midsona Ab:

* Q4 ‍NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 579 MILLION (521).​

* Q4 ‍PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS SEK 34 MILLION (16)​

* ‍FOR 2017, A DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.25 PER SHARE (1.10) IS PROPOSED​

* ‍MIDSONA EXPECTS SALES AND EBITDA TO INCREASE IN 2018.​

* ‍“MAIN FOCUS FOR 2018 WILL BE OPTIMISING OUR NORDIC PLATFORM, CREATING BEST GROWTH CONDITIONS FOR OUR BRANDS.”​

* ‍"MIDSONA DOES NOT EXCLUDE ADDITIONAL ACQUISITIONS IN NORDIC REGION, BUT WILL FOCUS PRIMARILY ON OTHER PARTS OF WESTERN EUROPE."​