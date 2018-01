Jan 2 (Reuters) - Midsouth Bancorp Inc:

* MIDSOUTH BANCORP INC -

* MIDSOUTH BANCORP-ON DEC 29, UNIT NOTIFIED OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF CURRENCY & IMPACTED CUSTOMERS & EMPLOYEES OF INTENTION TO CLOSE 6 BRANCH OFFICES

* MIDSOUTH BANCORP SAYS DUE TO BRANCH CLOSURES, CO EXPECTS TO RECORD TOTAL PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $1.2 MILLION, TO OCCUR DURING Q4 OF 2017 - SEC FILING