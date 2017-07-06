FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2017 / 1:02 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Midsouth Bancorp's unit notified office of comptroller of currency, impacted customers, employees of intention to close 7 branch offices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Midsouth Bancorp Inc:

* Midsouth Bancorp - on June 30, co's unit notified office of comptroller of currency, impacted customers, employees of intention to close 7 branch offices

* Midsouth Bancorp-branch closures expected to occur in september or october of this year, subject to applicable regulatory requirements

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - expects to record a total pre-tax charge of approximately $790,000, which will occur during Q2 of 2017

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - on June 30, also entered branch purchase and assumption agreement with bank of montgomery

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - branch purchase and assumption agreement providing for sale of two Midsouth bank branch offices Source text: (bit.ly/2tUQ2HP) Further company coverage:

