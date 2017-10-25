BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum appoints David Sambrooks as CEO

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc:
* Midstates Petroleum announces the appointment of David J. Sambrooks as president, chief executive officer, and board member
* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - Sambrooks succeeds company’s current president and chief executive officer, Jake Brace
* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - Jake Brace will continue to serve on company’s board
* Midstates Petroleum company - Sambrooks most recently served as president, ceo and a member of board of directors of Sabine Oil & Gas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: