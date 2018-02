BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum offers to merge with SandRidge Energy

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc:

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM PROPOSES COMBINATION WITH SANDRIDGE ENERGY IN ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY INC - COMBINED COMPANY WOULD ACHIEVE GREATER THAN $70 MILLION IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY INC - ‍SANDRIDGE SHAREHOLDERS WOULD OWN APPROXIMATELY 60% OF COMBINED COMPANY AND MIDSTATES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD OWN 40%​

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM - SENT LETTER TO BOARD OF SANDRIDGE DETAILING MERGER PROPOSAL AND “ITS STRONG DESIRE TO NEGOTIATE A FRIENDLY TRANSACTION”

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY INC - ‍COMBINED CO TO BE LED BY DAVID J. SAMBROOKS, MIDSTATES’ PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY - COMBINED CO WOULD ACHIEVE PROJECTED ANNUAL FREE CASH FLOW OF OVER $100 MILLION AND ACCRETION TO BOTH SETS OF SHAREHOLDERS

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY INC - ‍SANDRIDGE SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE 1.068 SHARES OF MIDSTATES FOR EACH EXISTING SANDRIDGE SHARE​

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY INC - ‍THERE IS SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER OVERLAP BETWEEN TWO COMPANIES OF APPROXIMATELY 40%​

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM - ‍COMBINED CO TO HAVE “ZERO NET DEBT, STRONG LIQUIDITY”, FORECASTED FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION OF UP TO $480 MILLION OVER NEXT 5 YRS​

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM - PROPOSAL TO SANDRIDGE ENERGY HAS SUPPORT OF FIR TREE PARTNERS AND AVENUE CAPITAL GROUP, CO'S LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS