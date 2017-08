July 24 (Reuters) - TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ

* REG-TOKMANNI GROUP CORPORATION: MIKA RAUTIAINEN APPOINTED CEO OF TOKMANNI GROUP CORPORATION

* ‍MIKA RAUTIAINEN JOINS TOKMANNI FROM KESKO GROUP WHERE HE HAS HELD SEVERAL MANAGERIAL POSITIONS SINCE 1988​

* MIKA RAUTIAINEN WILL START IN THIS POSITION IN JANUARY 2018, AT LATEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)