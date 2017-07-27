FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Milacron Holdings Q2 GAAP EPS $0.14
July 27, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Milacron Holdings Q2 GAAP EPS $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Milacron Holdings Corp:

* Milacron holdings corp. Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 sales $309.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $308.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Milacron holdings corp - ‍milacron forecasts 0% to 2% organic sales growth in 2017​

* Milacron holdings corp - ‍adjusted ebitda is forecasted to be between $219 million and $225 million for 2017​

* Milacron holdings corp - ‍free cash flow before restructuring is forecasted to be between $90 million and $100 million for 2017​

* Milacron holdings corp - sees ‍2017 capital expenditures about $50 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

